Weekend hair inspiration: Kristen Stewart's half-up, half-down hairstyle

Twilight star Kristen Stewart made a triumphant return to the red carpet at Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of her new film, On The Road.

Looking every inch the screen siren, Kristen Stewart stole the show teaming her Zuhair Murad dress with a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Stuck for hair ideas this weekend? Kristen’s effortlessly glam hairstyle is perfect as it takes less than 10 minutes to do. Just follow our step-by-step guide…

Start by blow-drying hair with a large bristle brush for extra volume.

Next, using straightners keep working in sections to straighten hair.

Take a section from behind the ears to the crown and brush into a high ponytail, help elevate the top half with a touch of backcombing and secure with elastic.

Finish the style with a long-lasting hairspray to keep your hairstyle in place.