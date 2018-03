Stuck for hair ideas this weekend? Find your perfect hairdo as Blake Lively, Alexa Chung, Jessica Alba and co. model the hottest weekend looks…

Move over full-on formal, high-maintenance hair, this season the undone look is IN so what better way to channel the trend than with your weekend hairstyling.

From Blake Lively's unpolished pony to Keira Knightley's gorgeous gloss, we've come up with 10 different styles - all effortlessly easy - to kick start your weekend.

10 WAYS TO WEAR YOUR HAIR THIS WEEKEND