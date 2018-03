Thinking of cutting your hair? Take short hair inspiration from Leigh Lezark...

Fancy kicking 2013 off with a hot new look? Take hair inspiration from Leigh Lezark and opt for a super-glossy black bob.

AUTUMN WINTER 2012 HAIR TRENDS

Bobs have been a firm favourite with the A-list over the past few months and they were a massive hair trend on the autumn winter 2012 catwalk, too. If Leigh’s bob is a bit too sleek for your liking, try the oh-so nonchalant kinky bob as seen on the Burberry catwalk.

