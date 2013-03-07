We love Kerry Washington’s Louis Vuitton headband

Kerry Washington gives a masterclass in how to instantly transform a simple hairstyle…

Hair accessories are big news this season with models sashaying down the Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Cacharel and Jason Wu catwalks sporting an array of statement hair clips, bands and accessories.

Kerry Washington was the latest celebrity to get in on the hair accessory action, working a head-to-toe catwalk look from Louis Vuitton’s spring summer 2013 collection at the Django Unchained Berlin photocall.

Proving her style credentials, the American actress worked on-trend checks with an adorable bow headband also from the fashion house. The statement hair accessory perfectly complimented her bouffant hairstyle and added interest.

Snap up a statement hair accessory to transform your hairstyle from simple to fabulous.

