We love Kerry Washington’s Louis Vuitton headband

Hair accessories are big news this season with models sashaying down the Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Cacharel and Jason Wu catwalks sporting an array of statement hair clips, bands and accessories.
Kerry Washington was the latest celebrity to get in on the hair accessory action, working a head-to-toe catwalk look from Louis Vuitton’s spring summer 2013 collection at the Django Unchained Berlin photocall.
Proving her style credentials, the American actress worked on-trend checks with an adorable bow headband also from the fashion house. The statement hair accessory perfectly complimented her bouffant hairstyle and added interest.
Snap up a statement hair accessory to transform your hairstyle from simple to fabulous.
Watch the video below for more short hair ideas...