Thinking of cutting your hair? Look to Anne Hathaway’s short hairstyle for inspiration…

Anne Hathaway continued to prove the versatility of her short hairstyle at the Golden Globes 2013. Styling up her pixie crop, the Les Miserables star worked her super-short cut with a side-swept fringe.

The fuss-free choppy hairstyle perfectly complemented Anne’s vintage Chanel gown and looked incredibly elegant. If, like us, Anne Hathaway has nearly convinced you to cut your hair, but you need a tiny bit more persuading, watch our short hairstyle video, below…

