We adore Milla Jovovich's side-swept ringlet waves!

Milla Jovovich is giving us serious hair envy right now...

Milla Jovovich wowed in Japan at the Resident Evil: Retribution film premiere looking effortlessly chic in a simple Erin by Erin Fetherston LBD.

SEE MORE MILLA JOVOVICH PICTURES

Channeling the vintage vibe in ultra-modern style, the model completed her look with side-swept ringlet waves.

100 EASY CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES TO STEAL

Milla's red carpet-worthy hair may look impossible to recreate at home, but actually it adds glamour to any outfit with minimal effort. Simply wash and create a side parting, tong hair in tight waves then fix with hairspray to keep in place. Don't fluff or shake, as the curls will drop and loose definition.

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH ALL THE LATEST BEAUTY NEWS WITH OUR FREE APP.