WATCH the trailer and WIN tickets to the London premiere of Vidal Sassoon The Movie!

We've got a pair of tickets to the London premiere of Vidal Sassoon The Movie plus five sets of limited edition hair straighteners up for grabs on Twitter today...

Watch the trailer of Vidal Sassoon The Movie and stayed tuned to our Twitter page to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the London premiere plus a set of Sassoon Union Jack hair straighteners!

SPRING HAIR TRENDS

In a rags-to-riches rollercoaster of a film, Vidal Sassoon The Movie follows the true story of hairdressing legend Vidal Sassoon's life, from his East End beginnings to becoming the man who "changed the world with a pair of scissors".

To celebrate the release of the film on 20 May, we've got a pair of tickets to the exclusive London premiere of the film at Vue Westfield on 16 May to give away.

HOW-TO: GET CHERYL COLE'S GLAM HAIR WITH L'OREAL

And the winner plus four lucky runners up will also be in line for a set of limited edition Sassoon Union Jack hair straighteners, so take a peek at the trailer (see left) and keep your eyes on our Twitter page today to be in with a chance of winning!

By Sarah Smith