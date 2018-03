Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams have brought short hairstyles back into the limelight. See who else has made our cut of the best ever crops...

Whether it's for a film role - remember Natalie Portman's V For Vendetta buzz cut? - or a coming of age chop a la Emma Watson, numerous celebs have embraced the short hairstyle at some point in their careers.

We've rounded up the bravest and most face-flattering crops, past and present - from Kate Moss' model pixie 'do to Anne Hathaway's brand-new Audrey Hepburn-inspired short style.

SHORT HAIRSTYLES

