WATCH: Get hair inspiration from Kimberly Walsh

Girls Aloud's Kimberly Walsh models this season's hottest hairstyles and reveals her penny-saving haircare secrets...

The Girls Aloud singer is known for luscious lengthy locks, so it's no surprise that she's been signed as the face of the new Supersoft haircare range.

Modelling this summer's most coveted looks from Brigitte Bardot-esque volumous tresses to sleek 40s waves, Kimberly revealed that her favourite product from the range Supersoft Yoghurt & Coconut conditioner, costs just £1.95.

According to the pop princess: 'it’s super moisturising and the extract of coconut smells divine'.

The band's stylist Lisa Laudat is also a fan of the product, and apparently had the girls using it on tour as a rescuing mask. Kimberly recommends applying it to the mid-lengths and ends then wrapping the hair in a plastic bag for 10 minutes.

'It's totally not glamorous', she admits 'but it’s a great cheap trick and really works'.

We'll definitely be giving it a go!

By Hayley Spencer

