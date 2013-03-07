Victoria Beckham's new bun hairstyle

The Spice girl goes topknot-tastic as she steps out with David Beckham in Milan

Victoria Beckham was in Milan at the weekend sporting Burberry's must-have S/S look, the ruched putty-coloured trench coat.

But it wasn't just her chic cover-up that caught our eye, it was her on-trend bun hairstyle. Oh, and the exceedingly well-coordinated David Beckham on her arm. Note - the Beckhams have confirmed that nudes are IN for S/S 2010.

Like Penelope Cruz, Sarah Jessica Parker and Blake Lively before her, the Spice Girl has gone for this season's hottest hairstyle, the bun.

Growing out her short bob of last year, La Posh added a sizeable hair piece for this chunky bun. It's a fitting hairstyle to match her buttoned-up Burberry look.

By Pat McNulty