Victoria Beckham's choppy new crop

VB shows us exactly how to gracefully grow out a pixie crop by showcasing not one, but two hot new hairstyles.

Victoria Beckham hit front pages worldwide when she unveiled her striking new pixie crop at New York Fashion Week on Marc Jacobs' front row last autumn. But six months on and VB's been facing the same problem we face: how does one grow out a short 'do gracefully? We've seen her experiment with Alice bands and a slicked-back look in recent weeks (see pics from the Met Ball for a perfect example) but she arrived at the Emporio Armani photocall showcasing a new, slightly longer, much choppier crop. The textured coiffure is a more relaxed look for VB - one that most definitely gets a thumbs up from us - and according to Shay Dempsey, Design Specialist at Sebastian Professional, is easy to replicate...

"Apply Sebastian Professional Texturiser onto wet hair, and then blast dry with a hair dryer to give root lift and show off layers," he instructs. "Then simply put some Sebastian Professional Matt Putty onto the tips of your fingers and pull the layers away to give definition, paying particular attenton to the tips." Et voilà.

However, a mere matter of days later, the style maven jetted into Milan to visit hubby David sporting yet another new ‘do... And it looks as though that pixie crop has truly gone for good thanks to the addition of some well-placed extensions. VB's noticeably longer locks where swept up into a 60s-style mini-beehive, with her fringe pulled back off her face with a thick headband.

What's next? We're on Victoria lock watch. We'll keep you posted!

By Sarah Karmali