Victoria Beckham tweets picture of new haircut!

She’s approaching the 6 million follower mark on Twitter, and each and every one of them was treated last night to a sneak peek picture of Victoria Beckham’s new cropped hairstyle.

On a shoot with photographer Boo George, the British fashion designer first sent out the Twitter tease of a selfie while sitting in hairstylist Tino Outen’s chair, captioning it: “Loving the hair! Thank u Tina Outen @Tinadidit x vb”



With cropped flicks of her brunette hair resting about her chin, it looks as though Victoria Beckham has returned to the shorter hairstyle of her younger years, when the Spice Girl’s hair had its own name: The Pob.

A picture tweet sent out later in the day showed a happy, smiling mum-of-four. A good decision then, VB?

