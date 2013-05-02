Victoria Beckham returns to hair extensions

Hairstyle alerts were on overdrive when Victoria Beckham tweeted a picture of herself in the stylists chair with a shorter haircut, but it seems the cropped hairstyle wasn’t to last as the British fashion designer was spotted out and about in London with her hair extensions flowing.

Out shopping with son Romeo at a Ralph Lauren store, Mrs Beckham sported an all-black ensemble complete with oversized sunglasses and her tumbling tresses falling about her face.

Victoria Beckham had been on a fashion shoot with photographer Boo George, so it’s no surprise that the shorter style was only a brief affair. But we were rather liking VB’s place in the short hairstyle crew, alongside the likes of Nicole Richie and Karlie Kloss.

