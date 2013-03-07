Twilight: Eclipse premiere beauty secrets! Bryce Dallas Howard's half-up hairstyle

Get her look! Find out how to recreate Twilight Eclipse star Bryce Dallas Howard's look from the LA premiere

The Twilight cast where out in full force last night in LA for the premiere of Twilight: Eclipse. How excited are you by the way?!

Kristen Stewart shone in a one-shouldered white number, Robert Pattinson dared to wear red and Bryce Dallas Howard totally stole the hairstyle show with a half-up half-down hairdo.

Created by none other than hair stylist to the stars, David Babaii, who went for 'a relaxed, Bridget Bardot inspired look'.

Pulled back on each side and accented with a subtle beehive, her hair looked super-shiny as it cascaded down her back - as you can see when she took snapshots with die-hard Twilight fans. Babaii kept several strands loose at the front to frame Bryce’s face for a modern 60s effect.

Here's David Babaii's get the look:

Step 1:'I prepped Bryce’s hair by applying a small amount of Moroccanoil's Treatment while her hair was damp blow-drying. This boosted the condition, protected her hair from the heat and prevented frizz.'

Step 2: 'Once the hair was dry, I applied Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream to the palm of my hands before randomly finger-combing it through sections of her hair. After making a centre part, I used a curling iron to form loose, tousled waves that were easy to tuck behind her ears. I then gently teased the hair at the crown for a Bardot-esque beehive and pinned it at the sides. Next, I lightly misted Bryce’s hair using Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray for an extra boost of natural-looking shine to reflect her beautiful colour, especially in the bright lights on the red carpet.'

Step 3: 'To hold the hair in place without compromising on shine or movement, I finished the style with new Moroccanoil Luminous Hair Spray (coming soon in the UK), which is blended with Moroccanoil’s exclusive argan oil-infused formula. It sprays on in a soft, diffused mist and I love how touchable the hair feels, as well as so moveable with long-lasting hold that lasts all night long.'

For stockist details visit www.moroccanoil.com or call 01296 620555

By Alice Ripman

