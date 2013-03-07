Tulisa Contostavlos shows off new blonde bombshell hair

X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos stepped out yesterday with her locks newly dyed blonde and styled in full, tumbling curls.

SEE MORE TULISA PICTURES

And we've caught up with her colourists Jamie and Tasha Stevens to get the lowdown on the new 'do.

“This colour is an expensive champagne blonde and suits Tulisa’s skin tone more than a platinum white would. She’s got warm skin and beautiful blue eyes and this really complements her look, it’s a lovely classy shade,” Tasha commented.

SEE CELEB HAIR ICONS

Extensions were also added to boost volume and complete Tulisa's summer-perfect look.

By Hayley Spencer