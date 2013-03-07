TommyGuns introduces new products

In time for a new season, the boutique hairdressers has launched three new hair products to get your tresses ready for summer. Located in style-conscious neighbourhoods of London and New York, TommyGuns attracts a cool celebrity crowd such as Roisin Murphy and Alison Goldfrapp, as well ordinary folk looking for a cool snip.

The deliciously smelling hair range use extracts of nature’s beauty bounty and have been tested and teased through the tresses of their customers to guarantee we love them too - and love them we do.

The new additions are Leave Me In Conditioner & Styling Crème, which is a multi-action hair transformer. It cleverly keeps to its word by softening and priming hair for styling - spread a 20p-sized-squirt into ends and twizzle and turn which ever way you want and miraculously hair will stay that way all day - brilliant. Ginger root is the secret smoothing agent and green tea helps to detangle.

The Clever Curls & Waves Texture Spray is for this summer’s trendy relaxed waves, with seaweed and minerals to condition and hold hair in that sexy-scrunch.

And for colour-queens, Colour Save Intensive Mask with apricot and babassu oils, nourishes and protects colour and adds a new coat of shine. If the hair-enhancing formulas don’t entice you, the purse-friendly prices will.

£5.86 available at http://www.tommyguns.com