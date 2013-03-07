The hot hair colours for Autumn Winter 2012!

Thinking of changing your hair? Get inspiration from the A-list on the hottest hair colours for Autumn Winter 2012

The A-listers are always one step ahead of the game when it comes to on-trend hair colours and for Autumn Winter 2012 we’re taking hair tips from the likes of Kate Middleton, Alexa Chung, Emma Stone and Florence Welch.

While dip-dyed ends are nothing new, we love Alexa Chung’s autumnal take on the trend. Taking a softly softly approach, the Brit beauty's ends are just a few shades lighter than her mahogany roots to add a gentle radiance to the overall look.

In the blonde camp, Emma Stone bit the bullet and went for a light bright shade that perfectly complements her pale complexion and looks incredible with a poppy red pout while Blake Lively’s honey-toned tresses are still top of our hair colour wish list.

And which better brunette than Kate Middleton to look to for hair inspiration? Her tumbling, bouncy curls in the most divine chestnut shade will have many reaching for the bottle.

