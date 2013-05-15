The Great Gatsby hair how-to

With The Great Gatsby film released this week, the 1920s are a key trend at the moment. To celebrate the new movie, we caught up with Frankie Pullen, hairstylist at Daniel Galvin’s London salon, to find out how to channel the Roaring Twenties with an updo in the style of Daisy Buchanan.

WATCH THE GREAT GATSBY TRAILER

Follow the tips below to get the look:

- Blow dry clean hair with a round brush, parting the hair in a deep, side parting.



- Using a medium sized wand or tongs, take sections of hair at the top of your head and create pin curls.

- Clip the curls in with grips and spray with hairspray.



- the lower section of hair into a ponytail and curl sections of it outwards from the centre with a curling tong and then spray with hairspray. Keep the grips in for around half an hour for best results.

CHOOSE YOUR ULTIMATE HAIR UPDOS

-When ready, unpin the top curls and gently brush out using a natural bristle brush, set them into finger waves with your hand following the curl that is already there. Do this all the way around your head leaving the parting you have made firmly in place. Make sure waves fall neatly around your face and over the ponytail.



-Lightly backcomb the ponytail for volume and begin to twist it towards itself by pinning it with Kirby grips at the elastic.

-Gather all of the hair as it’s gradually worked into a neat chignon.



-Remove all grips and pin at the back with a diamond studded clip to add extra 1920s flapper glam.