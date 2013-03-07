The coolness of Christensen

She was one of the original catwalk queens who ruled the runways for more than a decade and she really does dig it at forty as we spotted her rallying the kids to school in uber-cool bunches wrapped up in buns. Slightly Princess Leia? Yes but oh-so more stylish!

Hours later, the kooky buns were gone and Helena was brushing shoulders with other glitterati at the Burberry Day in New York as the British brand's headquarters were officially opened. She was once more styled in her signature tousled tresses and rosy-glow make-up. When InStyle interviewed her she told us how she rarely blow-dries her hair because she loves the way it dries naturally. We couldn't agree more.

And the best advice we've heard from the cool mother of one, is to "harness your natural texture", which is clearly how Helena handles both on and off-duty hair. Whipping it up in buns is something she does regularly but these piglet style wraps are cute as pie, especially teamed with striped sweater, navy shades and lilac peonies! Helena we heart you.

By Yanar Alkayat