The Brazilian blowdry – the A-lister’s answer to super-smooth hair

Nicole Richie tweeted about it, Lindsay Lohan and Ashley Tisdale are known to love it and it's our new hair obsession. Enter the Brazilian blowdry.

Ever since Nicole Richie tweeted about how much she loved the Brazilian blowdry treatment it’s been on our radar. Then we heard that Lindsay and Ashley visit celeb stylist Andy Lecompt’s salon in Hollywood to experience the treatment. So, we finally booked in and we’re officially hooked.

Known for making hair more low-maintenance – hurrah! - it allows you to get up, wash and blowdry with heaps of volume and body minus any time spent styling. Nifty conditioner is combed through wet hair before rough drying. Straightening irons are then taken over small sections to ensure the product really sinks in. No touching your hair, not even clips, grips or hair ties are allowed for three days whilst the solution sinks in and trains your hair to behave.

You are recommended to use formaldehyde free shampoo and conditioner to keep up your fab new do. Try Global Keratin sodium chloride-free shampoo and conditioner.

This is a definite pre-Fashion Week/holiday treatment girls. Get booked quick.

We went to see the wonderful AndrewStephen Hairdressing, 7 Rocks Lane, Barnes, London SW13 0DB (Tel: 020 8878 1313)

andrewstephenhairdressing.com

Costs £150

By Alice Ripman