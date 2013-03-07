Summer’s New 'Hair-under': The Brazilian Glaze

Find out how to get summer’s uber-natural sunkissed honey highlights just like our latest hair crush, Isabel Lucas…

Celebrity hair has become surprisingly low-maintenance looking this summer (even Nicole Kidman has down-dyed her roots back to red)! So it's no surprise that the season's hottest colour technique is less about bold colour and more about back-from-the-beach highlights.

InStyle's newest hair crush, Isabel Lucas (Megan Fox's co-star in the Transformers film) works the technique well - what's not to love about her rich-but-still-real honey hues?

Fancy experimenting? "This look is all about deluxe-natural colour," explains Simon Hill, Creative Director at Edinburgh's award winning salon, Sesh Hairdressing, "and we get it by placing random highlights using matte natural tones like caramel, honey and cocoa." To get this colour spot on, Simon suggests avoiding red tones and asking for differing widths of highlights through the mid-lengths to the ends to keep the look naturally sunkissed.

By Donna Francis