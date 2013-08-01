From Jennifer Aniston's sleek ponytail to Gwen Stefani's pulled-back bun, we've picked our favourite summer hairstyles, perfect for any hot weather occasion.

This summer has seen a back to basics hair approach, with celebrity hair chameleons favouring the simple ponytail and perennial favourite – the bun. We love Emma Watson and Jennifer Lopez's take on the look, showing that summer 2013 is all about a slicked back hairstyle. Definitely one to try at home.

The plait still reigns supreme for 2013, with celebrities including Rita Ora and Miranda Kerr working braided looks. From fishtail to halo, plaits can be mussed-up or dressy, and are one of the easiest hairstyles to try at home. Long hair looks gorgeous teased into a statement hairstyle a la Blake Lively, but short haired girls can try pretty small braids like AnnaSophia Robb.

And the hair accessory du jour has to be the embellished headband. Seen on and off the red carpet on the likes of Katy Perry and Sienna Miller, headbands are a sure fire way to take your hairstyle straight into wow territory. Whether glitzy or simple, thick or thin, a pretty hairband works with any style. How will you wear yours?

But there’s something to be said for a classic blow dry, which Lea Michele, Jessica Alba and of course Kate Middleton are loving. Give yours new currency with a relaxed feel – perfect for summer 2013.