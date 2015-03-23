Suki Waterhouse Reveals Her Cheap And Cheerful (And Pretty Weird) Hair Secret

Suki Waterhouse rinses her hair with what? Read on to find out about the model's very unique beauty secret...

Suki Waterhouse is the latest celeb to reveal a unique and unusual beauty secret.

Last week, we discovered that Jennifer Aniston blow dries her post-work out sweat into her hair as it works “like a little product”, but Suki's hair tip might be even stranger.

The model has said that she sometimes opts out of washing her hair and instead rinses it with Coca-Cola!

YES you read that right, Suki uses the fizzy drink as part of her beauty regime. She said: "I don't like my hair when it's washed - it's fine and limp - but Coca-Cola makes it tousled, like I've gone through the Amazon or something".

We know what you’re thinking, but wait, there IS a method to this madness.

Coca-Cola contains phosphoric acid, which as an acidic solution when applied to hair it causes the cuticles to tighten resulting in a smoother AND shinier mane. And curly haired girls rejoice because Coca-Cola also helps to enhance your natural curl.

Maybe this could be the new cheap and cheerful hair trick? Well there's only one way to find out, we know what we'll be adding to the list on our next shopping trip...

