Spa like a celebrity with Tracey Cohn's express lunchtime treatments 
by: Pat McNulty
7 Mar 2013

Richard Ward Metrospa, favourite of celeb stylists Trinny and Susannah, is now offering fabulous lunchtime pick-me-ups

Tracey Cohn, a national treasure in the world of aromatherapy, has created a bespoke menu of 3 heavenly treatments exclusively for the Chelsea salon. Each one lasts half an hour and available in 5 different rituals (we chose the Muscle-Eze one after over-doing it in our new summer wedges), they are the perfect lunchtime treat or pre or post-holiday indulgence.

With all of Tracey's hand-blended products being 100% natural, its no wonder that Liz Hurley is seen stopping by so regularly.

Prices start from £45. To make a booking call Richard Ward on 0207 730 1222 or visit www.richardward.co.uk

By Angelica Hermon

 

 

 

