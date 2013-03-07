Sienna Miller’s summer hair tricks

Ever wondered how, unlike us, A-list blondes never have a bad holiday hair day? Here’s how they avoid everything from colour fading to fried-ends.

We asked super-stylist Adir Abergel, who works at the Frederic Fekkai salon in Los Angeles, how he keeps blondies Sienna Miller, Kate Winslet and Nicole Richie's hair looking bright, not brassy, in the sun?

"The best advice is to condition," says Abergel. "On the beach, spritz hair with a leave-in conditioner with SPF to protect the colour or, for a pro-like treatment, slick your hair back with a deep conditioner." Abergel packed Sienna off with Marine Summer Hair Beachcomber Leave-in Conditioner, £18, Frederic Fekkai (02087402085) when she visited him in the salon, and us InStyle beauty blondes can't get enough of Colour Extend Sun After-sun Mask, £15.35, Redken (08000854956).

A trip to the salon on touchdown will bring holidayed hair back from the dead; try the super nourishing Post Holiday Hair Rituals, £15, Kerastase (0800 316 4400), or to combat colour fading and brassiness, Abergel suggests adding a few low-lights.

By Laura Evans