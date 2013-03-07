Short hairstyle of the day: Kerry Washington’s glossy grown-out bob

Kerry Washington had us seriously lusting over her short hairstyle…

Kerry Washington was back on the style scene, wowing at the Django Unchained film premiere in Rome wearing a cut-out Prada dress. Looking every inch the Hollywood movie star, the actress teamed her designer frock with a glossy grown-out bob hairstyle.

SHORT HAIRSTYLE IDEAS

Kerry’s grown-put bob is one of the chicest celebrity hairstyles we’ve seen in a while and shows you don' t have to sacrifice style during that growing-out, mid-length period. Like Kerry, a fringe is a great way to add interest and the highlighted tones are a great way to give your hair depth.

SEE ALL THE LATEST CELEBRITY HAIR NEWS

Watch the video below for more short hairstyle ideas…