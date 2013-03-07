Short hairstyle of the day: Kerry Washington’s glossy grown-out bob

Short hairstyle of the day: Kerry Washington’s glossy grown-out bob
by: Sinead O'Donoghue
7 Mar 2013

Kerry Washington had us seriously lusting over her short hairstyle…

Kerry Washington was back on the style scene, wowing at the Django Unchained film premiere in Rome wearing a cut-out Prada dress. Looking every inch the Hollywood movie star, the actress teamed her designer frock with a glossy grown-out bob hairstyle.

SHORT HAIRSTYLE IDEAS

Kerry’s grown-put bob is one of the chicest celebrity hairstyles we’ve seen in a while and shows you don' t have to sacrifice style during that growing-out, mid-length period. Like Kerry, a fringe is a great way to add interest and the highlighted tones are a great way to give your hair depth.

SEE ALL THE LATEST CELEBRITY HAIR NEWS

Watch the video below for more short hairstyle ideas…

More Hair

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top