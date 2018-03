Pixie Geldof continues to live up to her namesake working her pixie crop hairstyle at Berlin Fashion Week!

There's no hotter celebrity hair trend than short hair right now, with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Miley Cyrus going for the chop.

SHORT HAIRSTYLES

Ever the celebrity hair chameleon, Pixie Geldof looked amazing at the Hugo by Hugo Boss AW13 fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week, teaming her pixie crop with a luscious pink lip and feline eyes. Proving her beauty prowess the younger Geldof sister also worked on-trend stiletto nails in a deep red shade.

CELEBRITY NAIL ART

