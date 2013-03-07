Short hairstyle inspiration: Nicole Richie’s finger-waves

Channeling the ultimate Hollywood starlet look, Nicole Richie gave a nod to the ‘20s trend with a modern take on finger-waves.
The fashion designer looked breathtaking at the Baby2Baby Gala 2012, teaming her floor-sweeping Lorena Sarbu gown with her retro hairstyle and smouldering smokey eyes.
Perfect for bobs or mid-length hair, finger-waves add a touch of glamour to any outfit.
Watch our hair how-to video for even more short hairstyle inspiration…