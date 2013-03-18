Short hairstyle inspiration: Nicole Richie’s classic bob

Short hairstyles are ruling the hair charts, with everyone from Alexa Chung to Leighton Meester and Anne Hathaway proving the versatility of bobbed or cropped ‘dos.

SHORT HAIRSTYLES

Fashion designer Nicole Richie looked truly stunning front row at Stella McCartney’s Autumn Winter 2013 fashion show in Paris with her classic bob hairstyle. Turning the classic cut cool, Nicole Richie worked her new short hairstyle in a side-parted style complete with super-glossy shine and honey highlights.

BOB HAIRSTYLES

Thinking of stealing her short hairstyle? Get hair into great condition first and because there are no layers, it would suit fine-to-medium hair best. Another tip is to keep products light with bob-styling - simply work a non-greasy straightening balm through the lengths and blow-dry using a round brush.

Watch our hair how-to video for more short hairstyle inspiration...