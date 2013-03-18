Short hairstyle inspiration: Michelle Williams' grown-out pixie crop

Michelle Williams shows us exactly how to glamorously grow out a pixie crop hairstyle at the Oz the Great and Powerful premiere in Moscow.

Just when we're seriously thinking about cutting our hair into a pixie crop just like Michelle Williams, the actress reveals she’s actually growing it out!

Michelle Williams’ pixie crop has been THE short hairstyle of the year, inspiring everyone from Anne Hathaway to Emma Watson to take the plunge and get the chop.

But now it seems that the actress is actually growing out her signature short hairstyle in favour of something a little longer and easier to work with. At a press conference for her new upcoming Disney film Oz the Great and Powerful, Michelle spoke about future projects and said: “I’m really happy to not have anything looming — except my hair. I’m really working on my growing my hair out.”

For the Oz the Great and Powerful premiere in Moscow, Michelle Williams styled her platinum-blonde crop into a sophisticated side sweep as she stunned in a Jason Wu dress.

What's next? We're on Michelle hair watch. We'll keep you posted!

