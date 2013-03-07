Short hairstyle inspiration: Emily Blunt’s retro finger waves

Emily Blunt oozed old Hollywood glamour at the Critics' Choice Awards 2013 with a retro-inspired hairstyle…

All eyes were on English actress Emily Blunt at the Critics Choice Awards 2013 when she arrived wearing a jewel-studded Miu Miu gown teamed with statement red lips and a side-swept retro hairstyle.

SEE MORE SHORT HAIRSTYLE IDEAS

Emily Blunt has become every inch the short hairstyle chameleon over the last fewmonths, proving the versatility of her classic bob. From tousled waves to sleek updos, Emily has styled her bob in endless variations, but needless to say we think her retro side-swept finger waves is one of her best hairstyles yet.

HAIR HOW-TOS

Follow the steps below to create her look at home…

Get the look:

1. Wash hair with a volumising shampoo when preparing for vintage looks as it does not weigh the hair down but adds just the right amount of body and lift.

2. Towel dry hair and smooth in a lightweight styling foam to give body and shape. Blow-dry hair smooth and set in medium rollers. Spray curls with hairspray to lock them in and leave to cool for about 20 minutes.

3. For Emily-style waves, set hair in medium rollers and on the side that moves away from face use an oldtrick called a skip wave. This is a backward finger wave immediately followed by two rows of clockwise pin curls, which produces a beautiful exaggerated wave away from the face for the perfect vintage look.

4. When hair is dry, brush out and push one side of waves across the face and the other side away from the face.

5. Lock the style into shape with plenty of hairspray and add pins to the side of your hair for extra interest.

Watch the video below for more short hairstyle ideas...