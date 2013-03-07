Short hairstyle how-to: Get January Jones’ gravity-defying quiff

Get tips on how to create January Jones’ quiff hairstyle at home…

January Jones was her usual stunning self at the SAG Awards 2013, working her stunning Prabal Gurung dress with one of the best red carpet beauty looks we’ve seen in a while.

Looking effortlessly cool, the Mad Men actress styled her short hairstyle into a gravity-defying quiff and completed her look with a strikingly bold coral lip.

Celebrity hair stylist, George Northwood, tells us how to get the perfect quiff in five easy steps…

1. Section off the hair from the forehead back as far as the crown. This is the bit of hair you're working with for your quiff. If you want a more subtle look make it slightly smaller.

2. Ideally quiff your hair a day after washing. If you're working with freshly-washed locks, add a generous blob of Kerastase Volume Active Mousse to the front section of the hair. This will give serious hold without going hard and sticky. And don't worry, you can'tapply too much of this product!

3. Get your hairdryer and rough dry the section of hair from the front to the crown; lift the roots so that you give your hair as much lift as possible… Ideally you want it to stand on end!

4. Start backcombing from the back to the front. The trick is to do it from behind so that you still have a smooth finish at the front. Once you're done, take a Mason Pearson brush and smooth over the top. You should have a voluminous quiff with plenty of hold and a smooth top.

5. Once your quiff's complete, style the rest of your hair. A quiff looks best set against slicked-back hair so if your locks are long, pull them back into a tight ponytail. If you've got a short style, slick it back. Finally finish with a spritz of hairspray!

Watch the video below for more short hairstyle ideas...