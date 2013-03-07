Short hairstyle crush: Sami Gayle

Sami Gayle has us seriously lusting over her short hairstyle…

Currently topping our celebrity hair charts is American actress Sami Gayle!

Inspiring us to swap our long hairstyle for a short and sweet hairstyle, the star stepped out at the Parker Cinema Society film screening in New York looking effortlessly cool with a shaggy pixie crop hairstyle.

Sami Gayle has been on our short hair radar for quite some time now, working her pixie crop in a variety or styles. However, we think this is one her best styles yet!

Still not brave enough to cut your hair into a short hairstyle? Watch our hair video below to see just how versatile short hairstyle are, plus get inspiration from the best celebrity styles…