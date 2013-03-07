Short hair inspiration: Rihanna rocks a pixie crop

Rihanna always keeps us on our toes when it comes to guessing what kind of hairstyle she’ll be trying from one day to the next, but the stylish songstress returned to one of her favourite short hair looks, the pixie crop, for her performance on the X Factor’s grand finale.

Having rocked an undercut with side-swept curls for a while, RiRi went for the full short back and sides and kept things feminine with the gentle curl of a fringe across her forehead. We love!

