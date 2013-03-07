Short hair inspiration: Leighton Meester’s slicked-back bob

Leighton Meester has us lusting over her super-sleek bob hairstyle…

Sporting a razor-sharp brunette bob, Leighton Meester looked show-stopping at the Target and Neiman Marcus shopping event in New York. The Gossip Girl made an uber-sophisticated appearance, teaming her new short hairstyle with an emerald green shift dress.

Proving herself the ultimate short hair chameleon, Leighton has styled her new short bob in endless variations since cutting her hair a few weeks ago, and we’re loving her effortlessly glam slicked-back style.

Ever since she appeared on our TV screens as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, Leighton’s been one of our-go to celebs for party hair inspiration. So, swapping her long brown locks for a short bob hairstyle, she's inspired us to experiment with length and cut.

