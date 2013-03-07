Short hair inspiration: Emma Watson’s half-up, half-down bob

Emma Watson wore her dip-dyed bob in a half-up, half-down hairstyle at the People’s Choice Awards!

Emma Watson stole the show at the People’s Choice Awards 2013, not only for scooping the the award for Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress for her work in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but also for her Peter Pilotto dress choice and stunning beauty look.

Looking every inch the Hollywood starlet, the Harry Potter actress worked her cut-out party frock with statement red lips and an effortlessly glam half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Emma’s easy hairstyle is perfect for taking short hair from day to night, as it only takes minutes to create. Just follow our step-by-step guide…

Start by blow-drying hair with a large bristle brush for extra volume.

Next, using straightners keep working in sections to smooth hair.

Take a section from behind the ears to the crown and brush into a low ponytail, help elevate the top half with a touch of backcombing and secure with elastic.

Finish the style with a long-lasting hairspray to keep your hairstyle in place.

