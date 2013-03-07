Short hair inspiration: Chloe Moretz’s tousled bob

Chloe Moretz is currently our number one celebrity hair crush after we spotted the Hollywood star at the Teens for Jeans campaign launch in LA sporting a grown-out tousled bob!

Tousled bobs have long been a firm celebrity hair favourite with stars including Alexa Chung, Emily Blunt, Kimberley Walsh, January Jones, Jaime King, Olivia Wilde and Vanessa Hudgens all sporting the versatile hairstyle over the past few months!

The best thing about the tousled bob? It’s so easy to create and looks best when worn slightly messy, making it the perfect hairstyle for girls on the go!

Watch the video below for more short hair ideas...