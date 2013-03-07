Short hair inspiration: Anne Hathaway's versatile crop

Rex
by: Nathalie Gough
7 Mar 2013

Anne Hathaway's pixie crop grows into a sophisticated side sweep…

As fans of Anne Hathaway's luscious auburn mane, we were shocked when the actress first shaved her head for her role in Les Miserables, but as it's grown out and into a cute pixie crop, we can't get enough of her versatile styling.

Proving she's got even more short hair tricks up her sleeve, Anne showed off a new sleek and sophisticated crop hairstyle with an elegant side-sweeping fringe while promoting Les Miserables in Tokyo.

Top marks from us!

