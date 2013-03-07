Selena Gomez gets a bob

Now, it's not that we're suggesting Ms Gomez is using her haircut as a diversion tactic, but she has been vehemently denying any romantic involvement with Twilight's Taylor Lautner for quite some time. (There's a theme emerging here - Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart flatly refuse to admit they're in a relationship despite Pattinson's best pal Emma Watson pretty much spilling the beans in an interview last week).

So could it be that her new hairstyle is a carefully calculated strategy to get us talking about her for something other than her love life? After all, if there's one thing that's guaranteed to get InStyle.co.uk nattering almost as much as a clandestine relationship it's a celebrity hair makeover. So full marks to Selena for getting rid of her teen queen long locks and going for a grown up bob.

It may stop us speculating about her love life... Well, for at least five minutes!

Check out our celebrity gallery of long bobs right here; instyle.co.uk/hair/trends/long-bobs or if you're thinking of going for an above the shoulder style click instyle.co.uk/hair/trends/short-bobs

By Pat McNulty