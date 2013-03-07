SEE Victoria Beckham’s new hairstyle

Victoria Beckham steals our attention away from England’s World Cup defeat with stunning new long locks!

Victoria Beckham revealed her new, long tresses as she arrived for a holiday in the south of France with her three sons. Going for gentle waves to show off the new length, Posh’s new ‘do is a big departure from her trademark ‘Pob’.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer stepped off the plane in Cannes wearing a yellow tunic dress from GOAT teamed with a pair of sky-high nude heels and a snake-print handbag.

Completing her new look with a pair of extra large shades, Victoria knows just how to make a style statement, with a hairdo that’s bound to kickstart a summer hair trend!

