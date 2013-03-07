SEE Victoria Beckham’s new hairstyle!

Victoria Beckham goes all grown up with a new shaggy bob hairdo

Victoria Beckham stepped out this weekend with a fab new hairstyle that we simply love!

The singer-turned-fashion-designer showcased her soft new feminime hairdo at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Friday.

The tousled style follows a host of different Posh hairstyles this year, and is a much gentler version of her first bob, nicknamed the Pob.

Celebrity hairdresser Lee Stafford told the Daily Mail: ‘It's nice to see her relax a little with her image.

‘There's no doubt that when Victoria embarked on a career as a fashion designer she has started experimenting more.

'Her choices included that platinum blonde crop and slick, almost-androgynous styles that screamed sophistication and helped her gain credibility with the fashion pack.

'With Victoria you get the impression every style is meticulously thought out and planned.

'Even here when you can see from the tousled layers and long fringe that she is growing out a crop, she has gone for a big blow dry to give what could be a mumsy style a hint of glamour.

Well, we loved the pixie crop – and we think she rocks this look, too!

By Ruth Doherty