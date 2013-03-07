See Sarah Harding’s NEW hairdo!

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding steps out with a hot new hairstyle

We’ve all had bad hair days, and Sarah Harding’s happened in the form of ‘Spok-gate’, when she sported an unfortunate Star Trek-inspired ‘do.

But, we’re pleased to report, that the Girls Aloud star has now found her hair mojo, and stepped out with a FAB new hairstyle, which is feminine yet still signature Sarah funky.

Sarah showed off her new tousled short bob at the launch of her new club, Kanaloa, in Holborn.

And, not only did we love the new, very on-trend hairstyle, we also loved the stunning purple jumpsuit she donned, too.

A winning fashion formula – keep it up, Sarah!

By Ruth Doherty