SEE Rihanna's new hairstyle!

When it comes to fashion and hairstyles, Rihanna is a self-confessed trend junkie. When she's not wearing catwalk looks head-to-toe (Dolce & Gabbana puff-sleeved suits and Louis Vuitton shoulders and shimmers), then she's busting out the most extravagant season pieces (Alexander Wang, Lanvin, blah de blah!), neon make up or show-stopping hairdos. This latest transformation? An in-your face hair streaking jobby taking her jet black locks to burnt bleached blonde.

The top section of Rhianna's hair has been thickly sliced and streaked, allowing the blonde highlights to fall against her black crop achieving a super-strong contrast.

This look is not for the faint hearted and unless you are willing to sacrifice on the condition of your hair steer away from severe dye jobs - try the new dip-dying technique or a few subtle streaks around the jaw line for a more natural result.

Whatever your preference may be there's nothing quite like a hair revamp to lift your mood.

By Kat Webster