SEE PICS: Teri Hatcher joins the bob hair trend!

Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher gets the chop and opts for a full-bodied bobbed 'do

It's THE new hairstyle of the season, bobs are in, and Teri Hatcher is the latest celeb to go for the flattering, shorter 'do!

SEE MORE CELEBS WITH BOBS!

We're used to seeing Teri sporting soft, layered mid-length locks both on and off screen, but now the Desperate Housewives actress has taken her tresses up a few inches, to tuck neatly above her jaw-line.

Showing off her new 'do at the Global Creative Form Evening of Entertainment in LA. Terri added extra body to her bob, with a side-parted fringe, and a textured, curled-under volumous style.

Joining the super stylish ranks of Keira Knightley who recently showed off her gorgeous bob at the Chanel SS11 show, Teri's in good bobbed company!

And with Kirsten Dunst a keen bobbed hair convert, we sense a big hair trend hitting the winter months!

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY PICS

By Tara Gardner