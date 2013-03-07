SEE PICS Nicole Richie’s new blonde bob!

Wow! Nicole Richie goes back to blonde! See her new bobbed hairstyle here…

Nicole Richie ditches her long brunette locks in favour of a brand new blonde bob!

Showing off her gorgeous new ‘do on her blog nicolerichie.celebuzz.com, the designer and mum told fans:

‘Last night we played Clueless. Andy and George played Cher & Dionne, and I played Tai. “aaahhh!! project!"'

Her new tousled bob was cut by hairstylist Andy Lecompte, while the newly restored blonde shade was created by George Papanikolas. We wish we’d been there to see the makeover in action!

Definitely no Monet, Nicole’s hot new ‘do is bound to be a real trendsetter as she joins the ranks of Maggie Gyllenhaal and Alexa Chung with their roughly tousled long bobbed locks.

And the super-cute fashionista can definitely do no wrong here at InStyle! We’re huge fans of her fashion collections House of Harlow and Winter Kate – not to mention her unique laidback boho style.

We can’t wait to see more pics of her fab new look.

By Tara Gardner