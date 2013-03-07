SEE PICS: Kirsten Dunst is the latest celeb to work the fringe hairstyle trend

With Kate Moss and Alexa Chung already fans of the fringe, we knew it wouldn't be long before more celebs caught on - and Kirsten Dunst has gone for the chop...

We've been admiring Kirsten Dunst's fab bobbed hairstyle for some time now, and now she's added a choppy fringe to the mix it looks even better!

CELEBS WITH FRINGES

Usually wearing her hair in a side parting with her fringe swept over to one side, Kirsten has now gone for a centre parting and straight fringe which frames her face perfectly.

The straight-cut fringe has been a recent trend, with Kate Moss and Alexa Chung both spotted with choppy, textured fringes.

For Spring Summer 2011, fringes are set to be huge with Dior rocking the pin-up girl Betty Page style ultra short bangs, while Mulberry featured long tresses with thick, tousled fringes.

A great way to reinvent your current hairstyle, why not add some bangs to your 'do for a new you in the year to come.

By Tara Gardner