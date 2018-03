Katy Perry performed an explosive set on American Idol and showed off her new purple hair!

Dropping in from the ceiling in an army-inspired outfit, Katy Perry made quite an entrance onto the set of American Idol this weekend.

In a camouflage mini skirt and belt, Katy modelled her latest hair look of purple wavy locks, which she debuted at Coachella two weeks ago.

Accompanied by a troupe of dancers, Katy Perry performed her hit A Part Of Me, and finished her performance with a salute to the crowd!