Katy Perry cuts her pink ‘do into a sharp bob, while Chloe Sevigny goes auburn AND gets a fringe!

It seems everyone’s sprucing up for the holidays, including Hollywood’s top celebs. Singer Katy Perry hit the Change Begins Within celebration with her hubby Russell Brand, where she revealed the ultimate in change – her pink locks cut into a sleek bob!

MORE BOB HAIRSTYLES

Meanwhile, fashion maven Chloe Sevigny attended Madonna’s screening in W.E. in New York with a bold new hairstyle – she’s had a fringe cut into her chic little bob and dyed her locks a rich auburn.

100 CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLES

Wonder who’ll be next?

By Maria Milano