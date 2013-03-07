SEE PICS: Emily Blunt shows off her new blonde hair!

Going from a deep brunette to a golden, auburn blonde, Emily Blunt unveiled her gorgeous new hair at the premiere of her new movie Gnomeo and Juliet.

Working the red carpet in a pretty white dress, the actress showed off the delicious honey tones of her new shade, opting for neutral hued make-up to keep the look natural and pared-down.

Colour expert and Schwarzkopf Ambassador Rae Palmer says: "Emily's two-tone colour is so on trend right now. When going from brunette to blonde this technique and colour is perfect as the roots of the colour are minimal and the colour is smudged into the roots to create that softer, more grown out effect.

"Keep the blonde graduated and tonal so creating darker to lighter through to the ends. It's always better to keep a little warmth in the tones rather than just one cool blonde, so a mixture of caramels and lighter toffee tones mixed with honey and vanilla is more of an expensive looking blonde on brunettes."

And Emily's not the only celeb to move from brunette to auburn blonde. In 2010 Kristen Stewart went from raven locks to reddish blonde tresses, sparking a big hair trend for red-hued hair.

With spring well and truly on its way, it's the perfect time to take your hair a few shades lighter. Take inspiration from the spring/summer 2011 runways which were awash with gorgeous colours. Deep reds at Mulberry and Louis Vuitton, platinum blondes at Balenciaga, bouncy block colour at Dior, SS11 is all about playing with colour, so don't be afraid to go for a new shade this season!

By Tara Gardner