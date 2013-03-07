SEE PICS: Diana Vickers follows Madonna’s up-do!

Diana Vickers has been grabbing style notes from pop queen Madonna, as she performs her new single My Wicked Heart with a 90s high blonde ponytail!

Former X Factor star Diana Vickers has exchanged her tousled waves for a sleeker up-do that looks straight out of Madonna’s Blonde Ambition Tour!

The 19-year-old singer pulled her hair back into a smooth ponytail high on her head, and held the look in place with a blonde hairpiece for slick, long golden locks.

Teaming the look with fierce black ankle boots and hot pink lips for a sizzling modern touch, the singer was transformed from her more laidback boho style as she took to the stage to perform her brand new single My Wicked Heart.

It’s been two years since the Lancashire lass first graced our screens, coming fourth on the X Factor 2008, and since then she’s been on a whirlwind journey to mega-fame as she took to the stage in the West End AND became the first new artist of 2010 to have a number one debut album and single!

We are loving the hot new looks Diana's working with each public appearance!

Diana Vicker’s new single My Wicked Heart will be released on Monday 25 October and is the third single from her debut album Songs from the Tainted Cherry Tree.

By Asha Joneja

